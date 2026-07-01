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Snow capped mountains (acrylic painting) by stuart46
Photo 4123

Snow capped mountains (acrylic painting)

One of my acrylic paintings, this one is of a winter scene with snow on the mountains.
1st July 2026 1st Jul 26

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 79 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
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