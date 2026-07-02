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Giraffes at sunrise (acrylic painting) by stuart46
Photo 4124

Giraffes at sunrise (acrylic painting)

My latest acrylic paintings this one is of giraffes in the savannah at sunrise. Giraffes gracefully silhouetted against a beautiful sunrise in the savannah creates one of Africa’s most iconic and dreamlike wildlife scenes. As the first light spills over the horizon, the towering silhouettes of these gentle giants drift past acacia trees, embodying the serene magic of the wild.The experience of seeing giraffes wake up to the morning glow against a vibrant sky is highly sought after across several prime locations:
2nd July 2026 2nd Jul 26

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 79 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
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