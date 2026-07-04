Zebra finch (acrylic painting)

One of my acrylic paintings this one is of the zebra finch.

The zebra finches are two species of estrildid finch in the genus Taeniopygiafound in Australia and Indonesia. They are seed-eaters that travel in large flocks.The genus Taeniopygia was introduced in 1862 by the German naturalist Ludwig Reichenbach. He included two species in the genus but did not specify the type.[1]The type was designated in 1890 as Amadina castanotis Gould, the Australian zebra finch, by Richard Bowdler Sharpe.[2]The genus name is from Ancient Greekταινια/tainia meaning "band" and -πυγιος/-pugios meaning "-rumped".[3][4]