Previous
Zebra finch (acrylic painting) by stuart46
Photo 4126

Zebra finch (acrylic painting)

One of my acrylic paintings this one is of the zebra finch.
The zebra finches are two species of estrildid finch in the genus Taeniopygiafound in Australia and Indonesia. They are seed-eaters that travel in large flocks.The genus Taeniopygia was introduced in 1862 by the German naturalist Ludwig Reichenbach. He included two species in the genus but did not specify the type.[1]The type was designated in 1890 as Amadina castanotis Gould, the Australian zebra finch, by Richard Bowdler Sharpe.[2]The genus name is from Ancient Greekταινια/tainia meaning "band" and -πυγιος/-pugios meaning "-rumped".[3][4]
4th July 2026 4th Jul 26

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 79 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
1130% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact