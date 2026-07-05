Cockatiel (acrylic painting)

One of my acrylic paintings, this one is of the cockatiel.



The cockatiel (Nymphicus hollandicus), also known as the weero/weiro[2][3] or quarrion,[4][5] is a species of small- to medium-sized[6][7] parrot belonging to the cockatoo family (Cacatuidae). Native to Australia, it is the sole member of the genus Nymphicus.



Cockatiels are widely recognized for their expressive crests, long tail feathers, and sociable, playful nature, and their strong affinity for human interaction has made them among the most commonly kept companion parrots worldwide and one of the five most popular pet bird species; an estimated 4.8 million US households keep them.[8] However, insufficient knowledge of their care contributes to one of the highest surrender rates among pet bird species.[9]



Proper care requires regular social interaction with owners, as well as a suitable nutritionally appropriate diet, toy-based enrichment, annual veterinary check-ups and prompt attention when signs of illness or respiratory issues appear, perches of varying diameters, UVexposure, and about two hours of daily out-of-cage time.[10][11][12][9] Due to many owners' unfamiliarity with these requirements, many cockatiels suffer chronic malnutrition and behavioral problems and are often relinquished to shelters within approximately 1.5 years of adoption.[9]