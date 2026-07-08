Rhinoceros and calf (acrylic painting)

My latest acrylic painting, this one is of a rhinoceros and calf

A rhinoceros (/raɪˈnɒsərəs/ ry-NOSS-ə-rəss; from Ancient Greekῥινόκερως (rhinókerōs) 'nose-horned'; from ῥίς (rhis) 'nose' andκέρας (kéras) 'horn';[1] pl.: rhinoceros or rhinoceroses), commonly abbreviated to rhino, is a member of any of the five extantspecies (or numerous extinct species) of odd-toed ungulates(perissodactyls) in the familyRhinocerotidae. It is the only living family in the superfamily Rhinocerotoidea (whose members are also sometimes called rhinoceroses; the term true rhinoceroses is sometimes used for Rhinocerotidae[2][3]). Two of the extant species are native to Africa, and three to South and Southeast Asia.



Rhinoceroses are some of the largest remaining megafauna: all weigh over half a tonne in adulthood. They have a herbivorousdiet, small brains 400–600 g (14–21 oz) for mammals of their size, one or two horns, and a thick 1.5–5 cm (0.59–1.97 in), protective skin formed from layers of collagenpositioned in a lattice structure. They generally eat leafy material, although their ability to ferment food in their hindgut allows them to subsist on more fibrous plant matter when necessary. Unlike other perissodactyls, the two African species of rhinoceros lack teeth at the front of their mouths; they rely instead on their lips to pluck food.[4]