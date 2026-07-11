Stag in the sun (acrylic painting)

One of my acrylic paintings this one is of a stag (deer)in the early morning sun

A deer (pl.: deer) or true deer is a hoofed ruminant ungulate of the family Cervidae(informally the deer family). Cervidae is divided into subfamilies Cervinae (which includes muntjac, elk, red deer, and fallow deer) and Capreolinae (which includes reindeer, white-tailed deer, roe deer, and moose). Male deer of almost all species (except the water deer), as well as female reindeer, grow and shed new antlerseach year. These antlers are bony extensions of the skull and are often used for combat between males.