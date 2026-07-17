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In the saddle at sunset (acrylic painting) by stuart46
Photo 4139

In the saddle at sunset (acrylic painting)

My latest acrylic painting, this one is of a horse and its rider riding on the plains in the early hours of the setting sun.
17th July 2026 17th Jul 26

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 79 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
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