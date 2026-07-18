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Photo 4140
IMG_8049life in the deep (acrylic paintingj
One of my acrylic paintings this one is of life in the deep.
Different fish and a turtle and coral in life on the bottom of the seas
18th July 2026
18th Jul 26
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Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 79 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
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18th July 2026 12:08am
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