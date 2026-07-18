Previous
IMG_8049life in the deep (acrylic paintingj by stuart46
Photo 4140

IMG_8049life in the deep (acrylic paintingj

One of my acrylic paintings this one is of life in the deep.
Different fish and a turtle and coral in life on the bottom of the seas
18th July 2026 18th Jul 26

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 79 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
1134% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact