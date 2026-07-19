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Araripe manakin by stuart46
Photo 4141

Araripe manakin

One of my acrylic paintings this one is of the araripe manakin.
The Araripe manakin (Chiroxiphia bokermanni) is a species of bird from the familyof manakins (Pipridae). It was discovered in 1996 and scientifically described in 1998. The species epithet commemorates Brazilian zoologist and wildlife filmmaker Werner Bokermann, who died in 1995. Because of its helmet-like crown it has received the Portuguese name soldadinho-do-araripe which means "little soldier of Araripe". This name also associates it with the related, but more widespread, helmeted manakin (Chiroxiphia galeata), which is known simply as the soldadinho.
19th July 2026 19th Jul 26

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 79 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
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