The beagle (acrylic painting)

My latest acrylic painting is of the beagle

The Beagle is a British breed of scent hound, similar in appearance to the much larger foxhound. It was bred primarily for hunting rabbit or hare, known as beagling. Its sense of smell and tracking instincts make it suitable for use as a detection dog for prohibited agricultural imports and foodstuffs in quarantine. It is commonly kept as a companion dog.



The modern breed was developed in Great Britain around the 1830s from several breeds, including the Talbot Hound, the North Country Beagle, the Southern Hound, and possibly the Harrier.[dubious – discuss]