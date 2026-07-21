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The beagle (acrylic painting) by stuart46
Photo 4143

The beagle (acrylic painting)

My latest acrylic painting is of the beagle
The Beagle is a British breed of scent hound, similar in appearance to the much larger foxhound. It was bred primarily for hunting rabbit or hare, known as beagling. Its sense of smell and tracking instincts make it suitable for use as a detection dog for prohibited agricultural imports and foodstuffs in quarantine. It is commonly kept as a companion dog.

The modern breed was developed in Great Britain around the 1830s from several breeds, including the Talbot Hound, the North Country Beagle, the Southern Hound, and possibly the Harrier.[dubious – discuss]
21st July 2026 21st Jul 26

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 79 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
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