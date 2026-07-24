The dalmation (acrylic painting)

My latest acrylic painting this one is of a dalmation

The Dalmatian is a breed of dog with a white coat marked with dark-coloured spots. Originally bred as a hunting dog,[2] it was also used as a carriage dog by firefighters in the days of horse-drawn firehouse carriages. The origins of this breed can be traced to Croatia and the historical region of Dalmatia.[3][4][5] It is thought that early ancestors of the breed were certain breeds of pointersand a spotted Great Dane.[6] The modern breed has become a popular companion dog commonly entered by Dalmatian enthusiasts into kennel club competitions.

The Dalmatian is a muscular dog with excellent endurance and stamina.[7]When fully grown, according to the American Kennel Club (AKC) breed standard, it stands from 19 to 23 in (48 to 58 cm) tall