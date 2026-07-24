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The dalmation (acrylic painting) by stuart46
Photo 4146

The dalmation (acrylic painting)

My latest acrylic painting this one is of a dalmation
The Dalmatian is a breed of dog with a white coat marked with dark-coloured spots. Originally bred as a hunting dog,[2] it was also used as a carriage dog by firefighters in the days of horse-drawn firehouse carriages. The origins of this breed can be traced to Croatia and the historical region of Dalmatia.[3][4][5] It is thought that early ancestors of the breed were certain breeds of pointersand a spotted Great Dane.[6] The modern breed has become a popular companion dog commonly entered by Dalmatian enthusiasts into kennel club competitions.
The Dalmatian is a muscular dog with excellent endurance and stamina.[7]When fully grown, according to the American Kennel Club (AKC) breed standard, it stands from 19 to 23 in (48 to 58 cm) tall
24th July 2026 24th Jul 26

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 79 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
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