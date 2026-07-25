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Red-crested turaco (acrylic painting) by stuart46
Photo 4147

Red-crested turaco (acrylic painting)

One of my acrylic paintings this one is of the red-crested turaco
The red-crested turaco (Tauraco erythrolophus) is a turaco, a group of African otidimorph birds. It is a frugivorousbird endemic to western Angola. Its call sounds somewhat like a jungle monkey.The red-crested turaco weighs 210–325 g (7.4–11.5 oz) and is 45–50 cm (18–20 in)long. It looks similar to the Bannerman's turaco, but differs in crest and face colors. Both sexes are similar.[2]They are seen in flocks of up to 30 birds, or in pairs. They usually remain in trees, only coming down to eat or drink.[2] Their diet consists of insects, fruits, nuts, leaves, flowers, seeds, acacia, and figs. They are able to eat berries that are poisonous to humans.[3]
25th July 2026 25th Jul 26

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 79 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
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