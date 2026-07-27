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Animals in silhouette (acrylic painting) by stuart46
Photo 4149

Animals in silhouette (acrylic painting)

My latest acrylic painting, this one is of Africa in the wild at sunrise with the animals in silhouette
27th July 2026 27th Jul 26

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 79 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
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