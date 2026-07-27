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Photo 4149
Animals in silhouette (acrylic painting)
My latest acrylic painting, this one is of Africa in the wild at sunrise with the animals in silhouette
27th July 2026
27th Jul 26
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Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 79 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
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iPad
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27th July 2026 12:20am
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