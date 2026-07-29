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Calla Lily 01 (acrylic painting) by stuart46
Photo 4151

Calla Lily 01 (acrylic painting)

My latest acrylic painting, this one is of the calla lily
Zantedeschia aethiopica, commonly known as calla lily, arum lily, and death lily, is a species of flowering plant in the family Araceae, native to southern Africa in Lesotho, South Africa, and Eswatini.[2] Zantedeschia aethiopica is a rhizomatousherbaceous perennial plant, evergreenwhere rainfall and temperatures are adequate, deciduous where there is a dry season. Its preferred habitat is in or on the banks of streams and ponds. It grows to 0.6–1 m (2.0–3.3 ft) tall, with large clumps of broad, arrow shaped dark green leavesup to 45 cm (18 in) long. The inflorescences are large and are produced in spring, summer and autumn, with a pure white spathe up to 25 cm (9.8 in) and a yellow spadix up to 9 cm (31⁄2 in) long.[3]The spadix produces a faint, sweet fragrance.[4]
Zantedeschia aethiopica contains calcium oxalate, and ingestion of the raw plant may cause a severe burning sensation and swelling of lips, tongue, and throat; stomach pain and diarrhea may occur.[5][6
29th July 2026 29th Jul 26

Stuart

@stuart46
I'm 79 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South Wales...
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