Calla Lily 01 (acrylic painting)

My latest acrylic painting, this one is of the calla lily

Zantedeschia aethiopica, commonly known as calla lily, arum lily, and death lily, is a species of flowering plant in the family Araceae, native to southern Africa in Lesotho, South Africa, and Eswatini.[2] Zantedeschia aethiopica is a rhizomatousherbaceous perennial plant, evergreenwhere rainfall and temperatures are adequate, deciduous where there is a dry season. Its preferred habitat is in or on the banks of streams and ponds. It grows to 0.6–1 m (2.0–3.3 ft) tall, with large clumps of broad, arrow shaped dark green leavesup to 45 cm (18 in) long. The inflorescences are large and are produced in spring, summer and autumn, with a pure white spathe up to 25 cm (9.8 in) and a yellow spadix up to 9 cm (31⁄2 in) long.[3]The spadix produces a faint, sweet fragrance.[4]

Zantedeschia aethiopica contains calcium oxalate, and ingestion of the raw plant may cause a severe burning sensation and swelling of lips, tongue, and throat; stomach pain and diarrhea may occur.[5][6