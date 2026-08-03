River banks (acrylic painting)

One of my latest acrylic paintings this one is of river banks

In geography, a bank is the land alongside a body of water. Different structures are referred to as "banks" in different fields of geography.

In limnology, a "stream bank" or "river bank" is the terrain alongside the bed of a river, creek, or stream.[1] The bank consists of the sides of the channel, backwater between which the flow is confined.[1] Stream banks are of particular interest in fluvial geography, which studies the processes associated with rivers and streams and the deposits and landforms created by them. Bankfull discharge is a discharge great enough to fill the channel and overtop the banks.[2]