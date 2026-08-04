African buffalo (acrylic painting)

My latest acrylic painting this one is of the head of an African buffalo

The African buffalo (Syncerus caffer) is a large species of true buffalo native to Sub-Saharan Africa,[2] where it is found in a number of disconnected ranges stretching from south-eastern Senegal through West and Central Africa to South Africa.[1] The adult African buffalo's horns are its characteristic feature: they have fused bases that form a continuous bone shield, referred to as a "boss", across the top of the head. The African buffalo is more closely related to Asian buffalo (Bubalus) species than it is to other bovids such as American bison or domestic cattle.[3] Its unpredictable temperament may be part of the reason that the African buffalo has never been domesticated and has no domesticated descendants, unlike the wild yakand wild water buffalo, which are the ancestors of the domestic yak and water buffalo, respectively. Natural predators of adult African buffaloes include lions, African wild dogs, spotted hyenas, and Nile crocodiles. As one of the Big Five gameanimals, the Cape buffalo (Syncerus caffer caffer), the largest subspecies native to eastern and southern Africa, is a sought-after trophy in hunting.

