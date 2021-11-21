Previous
In the slow lane by studiouno
Photo 1025

In the slow lane

Turtle-paced kinda day
21st November 2021 21st Nov 21

Alison Altergott

@studiouno
I'm still working on it! I really like the concept of taking a little time each day to capture a moment. (Uploading every day is...
280% complete

Photo Details

Beth Wiesner
I love his expression!
November 22nd, 2021  
