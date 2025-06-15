Previous
Passed on by studiouno
Photo 1151

Passed on

My father left me what confidence I have, my sense of determination, and wit. He gave me this pocket knife for Christmas when I was ten or eleven, and my collection of Breyer horses over several years. My mother gave me the practical stuff.
15th June 2025 15th Jun 25

Alison Altergott

@studiouno
I'm still working on it! I really like the concept of taking a little time each day to capture a moment. (Uploading every day is...
315% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact