Fluttery by studiouno
Photo 1172

Fluttery

I noticed a swallowtail this morning fluttering around on my buttonbush.. it was gone by the time I got outside, on my way to work. Happy to see it back again (or another one) this evening when I got home.
29th June 2025 29th Jun 25

Alison Altergott

@studiouno
I'm still working on it! I really like the concept of taking a little time each day to capture a moment.
321% complete

