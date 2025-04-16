Sign up
1 / 365
Missing mum
Found on Vinted for a mere five pounds, a very elderly bear in need of immediate surgery on all four paws who arrived with a note that just about broke me.
16th April 2025
16th Apr 25
Stuffie Rescue
@stuffierescue
Welcome to my world! I have a collection of teddy bears, some of whom are available for adoption and some of whom will be with...
