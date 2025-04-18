Sign up
Previous
3 / 365
Small bears need cake!
Meet Dave! He's a very old Chiltern bear who loves a nice slab of Victoria sponge...
18th April 2025
18th Apr 25
0
0
Stuffie Rescue
@stuffierescue
Welcome to my world! I have a collection of teddy bears, some of whom are available for adoption and some of whom will be with...
0
365
Galaxy A05
12th April 2025 3:14pm
Tags
old
,
cake
,
bear
,
teddy
