Eyes down!
Charles, an old Chad Valley bear, enjoys a night out at the social club. He's had all his paws and his wonky right eye fixed, and he's been adopted!
19th April 2025
19th Apr 25
Stuffie Rescue
@stuffierescue
Welcome to my world! I have a collection of teddy bears, some of whom are available for adoption and some of whom will be with...
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy A05
Taken
19th April 2025 7:33pm
Tags
old
,
bear
,
teddy
