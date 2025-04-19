Previous
Eyes down! by stuffierescue
Eyes down!

Charles, an old Chad Valley bear, enjoys a night out at the social club. He's had all his paws and his wonky right eye fixed, and he's been adopted!
19th April 2025 19th Apr 25

Stuffie Rescue

@stuffierescue
Welcome to my world! I have a collection of teddy bears, some of whom are available for adoption and some of whom will be with...
