Previous
5 / 365
Everything stops for tea
Bert is another elderly member of the tribe. Possibly 1940s, Eastern European and fond of a cuppa! Also available for adoption...
20th April 2025
20th Apr 25
Stuffie Rescue
@stuffierescue
Welcome to my world! I have a collection of teddy bears, some of whom are available for adoption and some of whom will be with...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy A05
Taken
23rd April 2025 12:10pm
Tags
vintage
,
toys
,
old
,
bear
,
teddy
