I’m cheating.

This is actually from yesterday, but I’m posting it anyway because it’s better than me taking a picture of anything else that happened today.



Backstory: I spent two weeks checking OfferUp trying to find someone to sell me a cycling bike. The gym is closed, the wellness center at my work is now closed, and the weather has not been overwhelmingly conducive to outdoorsy activities for the last couple weeks. So after sending fifteen messages that (save for one exchange that ended with dude’s wife deciding not to sell because she was also going crazy trapped in her house) went unanswered, I finally found one on Facebook marketplace for the highly reasonable price of $125. Considering it usually retails for at least $300, I felt pretty good about it. The catch was that this lady lives near Leavenworth. So we got up early and drove two hours there and two hours back, making sure to maintain social distancing as we loaded the bike into our hatchback. Much hand sanitizer was utilized. I took this picture at the Alpen Drive-In in Sultan, which offered beautiful views, extremely tasty food, and bomb milkshakes.