We went shopping. by stuffnthings
7 / 365

We went shopping.

I spent an hour and a half putting this all away, cutting up a pineapple, and breaking down the rotisserie chicken on the stove.

Also, toilet paper.
13th April 2020 13th Apr 20

Amanda Seider

@stuffnthings
