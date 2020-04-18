Previous
Next
Jack likes to sit here. by stuffnthings
10 / 365

Jack likes to sit here.

I’m not sure if it’s because he likes to see the TV or cause it’s nice and warm wedged in next to my head.
18th April 2020 18th Apr 20

Amanda Seider

@stuffnthings
2% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Rudy
Why not both?
April 19th, 2020  
Katie
haha, nice!!!
April 19th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise