10 / 365
Jack likes to sit here.
I’m not sure if it’s because he likes to see the TV or cause it’s nice and warm wedged in next to my head.
18th April 2020
18th Apr 20
Amanda Seider
@stuffnthings
5
2
365
iPhone 6s
18th April 2020 6:34pm
Tags
cute
,
snuggles
,
“marvelmoviemarathon”
,
“ilikesmallbunsandicannotlie”
Rudy
Why not both?
April 19th, 2020
Katie
haha, nice!!!
April 19th, 2020
