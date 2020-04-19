Previous
More quarantine baking. by stuffnthings
11 / 365

More quarantine baking.

I also made bread and soup. And, in an unrelated feat of productivity, cleaned the tub.
19th April 2020 19th Apr 20

Amanda Seider

@stuffnthings
