seven by stuufs
7 / 365

seven

Objectively speaking, this is not a good photo but I like it and it’s blissfully peaceful even though it was a horrific day.
23rd January 2020 23rd Jan 20

Stefanie

@stuufs
Hi! I’m Stefanie, 25, currently living in Manchester, England and this is my Project 365, shot entirely on an iPhone. :) Visit my VSCO for more...
