Previous
Next
Day 58: Symmetry by sudhakarthik
Photo 423

Day 58: Symmetry

27th February 2020 27th Feb 20

Sudha Karthik

@sudhakarthik
115% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Etienne ace
A nice ying yang interpretation. The neatness of the colour contrast combined with the symmetry inspires a research of perfection and of balance.
February 27th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise