Photo 585
Day 220: You only live once... Lick the bowl!
7th August 2020
7th Aug 20
Sudha Karthik
@sudhakarthik
578
579
580
581
582
583
584
585
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
7th August 2020 6:27pm
Tags
#food
,
#photography
,
#366project
,
#australia
,
#challenge
,
#photographer
,
#melbourne
,
#photochallenge
,
#yogurt
,
#product
,
#leapyear
,
#sudhakarthik
,
#canon2470mm
,
#strobist
,
#elinchrom
,
#canon5dmarkiii
,
#canonaustralia
,
#day220
,
#sev
,
#366photochallenge
,
#professionalphotographer
,
#canonphotographer
,
#melbournephotographer
,
#murrumbeenaphotographer
,
#gleneiraphotgrapher
,
#canoncollectivephotographer
,
#productphotographer
,
#foodphotographer
,
#chaat
,
#ragda
,
#indiansnacks
,
#sweetchutney
,
#greenchutney
,
#lickthebowl
