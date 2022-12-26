Sign up
Himalayas
This was taken a couple of months back n Manali, Himachal Pradesh
26th December 2022
26th Dec 22
28
29
30
31
32
33
34
35
Views
5
1
1
365
M2012K11AI
26th December 2022 11:41am
Tags
for2023
Mags
ace
Nice dark tones and textures of the wood. Looks like the pigeons are cozy up there.
February 25th, 2023
