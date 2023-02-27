Previous
Next
Chakra Chair by sudo
37 / 365

Chakra Chair

I picked up the cam to shoot the outer circle and I was bit amazed when the inner rims became aligned with outer ones.
27th February 2023 27th Feb 23

Sudo

@sudo
10% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kathy ace
Well done. Beautiful carving
February 27th, 2023  
Mags ace
Nice! You captured a few webs too.
February 27th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise