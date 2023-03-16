Sign up
54 / 365
Towards her
Took this candid of a women waiting for her husband who is coming towards her to get his clothes and wanting to share how refreshing was bathing in the sea.
16th March 2023
16th Mar 23
Sudo
@sudo
54
photos
18
followers
33
following
View this month »
47
48
49
50
51
52
53
54
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6100
Taken
9th March 2023 6:44pm
Helen Jane
ace
she somehow doesn't look tempted to take a dip herself!
March 16th, 2023
Karen
ace
An expressive candid, a superb storytelling image.
March 16th, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful story in this image. I hope she gets some opportunity in the day to stretch out her muscles.
March 16th, 2023
