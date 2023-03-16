Previous
Towards her by sudo
Towards her

Took this candid of a women waiting for her husband who is coming towards her to get his clothes and wanting to share how refreshing was bathing in the sea.
Helen Jane ace
she somehow doesn't look tempted to take a dip herself!
March 16th, 2023  
Karen ace
An expressive candid, a superb storytelling image.
March 16th, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful story in this image. I hope she gets some opportunity in the day to stretch out her muscles.
March 16th, 2023  
