59 / 365
Church
Had a chance to visit a church last weekend for a shoot.
Loved the symmetrical architecture of church interior
21st March 2023
21st Mar 23
2
1
Sudo
@sudo
59
photos
19
followers
37
following
16% complete
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6100
Taken
19th March 2023 1:21am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
exploring
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful capture. I like the inclusion of people which give it scale and the symmetry.
March 21st, 2023
Milanie
ace
You captured this really well
March 21st, 2023
