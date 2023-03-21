Previous
Church by sudo
Church

Had a chance to visit a church last weekend for a shoot.
Loved the symmetrical architecture of church interior
Sudo

Shutterbug ace
Beautiful capture. I like the inclusion of people which give it scale and the symmetry.
March 21st, 2023  
Milanie ace
You captured this really well
March 21st, 2023  
