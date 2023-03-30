Previous
Hey, what's that by sudo
Hey, what's that

Took this while I was visiting my aunt's art college.
There's bunch of art pieces created by students which makes me ponder how truly talented and creative these people are!
Sudo

Helen Jane ace
the person on the ladder is a sculpture? It is really good.
March 30th, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
Very talented. I love the way the cloth drapes so naturally.
March 30th, 2023  
