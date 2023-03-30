Sign up
68 / 365
Hey, what's that
Took this while I was visiting my aunt's art college.
There's bunch of art pieces created by students which makes me ponder how truly talented and creative these people are!
30th March 2023
30th Mar 23
Album
365
Camera
M2012K11AI
Taken
8th January 2022 11:32am
exploring
Helen Jane
ace
the person on the ladder is a sculpture? It is really good.
March 30th, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
Very talented. I love the way the cloth drapes so naturally.
March 30th, 2023
