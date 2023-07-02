Sign up
162 / 365
Priest @ Devprayag, Uttarakhand
Met this priest at Devprayag, Uttarakhand. This is the place where two holy rivers Alaknanda and the Bhagirathi converges and leads to formation of Ganga
2nd July 2023
2nd Jul 23
Sudo
@sudo
Tags
potraits
