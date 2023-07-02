Previous
Priest @ Devprayag, Uttarakhand by sudo
Priest @ Devprayag, Uttarakhand

Met this priest at Devprayag, Uttarakhand. This is the place where two holy rivers Alaknanda and the Bhagirathi converges and leads to formation of Ganga
