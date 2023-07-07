Previous
Doli @Devprayag, Uttarakhand by sudo
Doli @Devprayag, Uttarakhand

Devprayag is one of the most visited holy place. Since it's present at a high altitude, the old people would hire Doli, who would lift them in a basket
7th July 2023 7th Jul 23

Sudo

@sudo
