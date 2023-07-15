Previous
When life gives you lemon, sell lemonade by sudo
175 / 365

When life gives you lemon, sell lemonade

He has a magic of vanishing all the tiredness and exhaustion with his lemonade.
Took this, while I was in Rishikesh
