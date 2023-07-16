Sign up
176 / 365
A soulful offering to Ganges
In Hindu culture, there is a ritual of offering the 'diya'(small lamp) to the holy rivers like the Ganga(also Known as "Ganges")
Took this in Rishikesh
16th July 2023
16th Jul 23
Sudo
@sudo
177
photos
19
followers
51
following
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6100
Taken
4th July 2023 6:59am
Tags
potraits
