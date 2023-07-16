Previous
A soulful offering to Ganges by sudo
A soulful offering to Ganges

In Hindu culture, there is a ritual of offering the 'diya'(small lamp) to the holy rivers like the Ganga(also Known as "Ganges")
Took this in Rishikesh
16th July 2023

Sudo

@sudo
