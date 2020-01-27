Previous
I got a generic Nikon F to Nikon Z adapter with no electronics in it, so the Nikon Z6 won't crop the picture down to DX. It allow allows me to sorta control the aperture on G lenses.
Josh Sudweeks

I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004.
