200206 by sudweeks
Photo 5632

200206

Becca got me an office chair for my birthday, but the cat likes sleeping there. He also doesn't give up the spot without a fight.
6th February 2020 6th Feb 20

Josh Sudweeks

@sudweeks
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004. All photos were taken on the day they're posted on, but I'm usually 2 -...
1543% complete

