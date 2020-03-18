Sign up
Photo 5673
200318
Matthew. They took him off oxygen, so we were hopeful he'd get to go home soon, but his O2 levels tanked again and they had to put him back on.
Also there was a M5.7 earthquake this morning, so that was exciting. Today was also the first day of homeschool since the schools closed down due to coronavirus. It's been quite a week.
18th March 2020
18th Mar 20
Josh Sudweeks
@sudweeks
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004. All photos were taken on the day they're posted on, but I'm usually 2 -...
