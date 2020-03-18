Previous
Next
200318 by sudweeks
Photo 5673

200318

Matthew. They took him off oxygen, so we were hopeful he'd get to go home soon, but his O2 levels tanked again and they had to put him back on.

Also there was a M5.7 earthquake this morning, so that was exciting. Today was also the first day of homeschool since the schools closed down due to coronavirus. It's been quite a week.
18th March 2020 18th Mar 20

Josh Sudweeks

@sudweeks
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004. All photos were taken on the day they're posted on, but I'm usually 2 -...
1554% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise