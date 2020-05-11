Sign up
Photo 5727
200511
I spent the morning fixing sprinkler heads, and when I came in the house, a bee fell off my clothes. I guess it attempted to sting me. I focus stacked 7 images to make this, but I probably should have done 9 or 10.
11th May 2020
11th May 20
Josh Sudweeks
@sudweeks
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004. All photos were taken on the day they're posted on, but I'm usually 2 -...
