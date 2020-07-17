Previous
200717 by sudweeks
Photo 5794

200717

I went out to Antelope Island with Elizabeth and my friend Chance to see comet NEOWISE.
17th July 2020 17th Jul 20

Josh Sudweeks

@sudweeks
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004. All photos were taken on the day they're posted on, but I'm usually 2 -...
