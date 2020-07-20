Previous
200720 by sudweeks
Photo 5797

200720

Every time we go in our out of the front door, this barn swallow flies close to us and squawks to try to get us away from the nest.
20th July 2020 20th Jul 20

Josh Sudweeks

