Photo 5790
200727
Did a few water drop photos for the technique challenge, "stop action". This was a full second shutter speed, but I used an Einstein studio light on 1/125 power in action mode, so the flash duration was around 1/12,000 second.
27th July 2020
27th Jul 20
1
1
Josh Sudweeks
@sudweeks
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004. All photos were taken on the day they're posted on, but I'm usually 2 -...
5790
photos
7
followers
10
following
1586% complete
5783
5784
5785
5786
5787
5788
5789
5790
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
3650+
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
27th July 2020 8:59pm
drip
,
water
,
splash
,
water drop
,
collision
,
technique-stopaction
Sylvia du Toit
Fav
July 29th, 2020
