200727 by sudweeks
Photo 5790

200727

Did a few water drop photos for the technique challenge, "stop action". This was a full second shutter speed, but I used an Einstein studio light on 1/125 power in action mode, so the flash duration was around 1/12,000 second.
27th July 2020 27th Jul 20

Josh Sudweeks

@sudweeks
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004.
1586% complete

Sylvia du Toit
July 29th, 2020  
