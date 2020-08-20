Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 5828
200820
Just testing the old Fuji camera with a UV filter. I think there's a lot of IR bleed in this, but it's mainly UV.
20th August 2020
20th Aug 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Josh Sudweeks
@sudweeks
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004. All photos were taken on the day they're posted on, but I'm usually 2 -...
5828
photos
7
followers
11
following
1596% complete
View this month »
5821
5822
5823
5824
5825
5826
5827
5828
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
3650+
Camera
FinePix F30
Taken
20th August 2020 12:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close