Previous
Next
200825 by sudweeks
Photo 5833

200825

Elizabeth turned 9 years old today, and it was her first day of 3rd grade. It's her first day back after a crazy long spring break. I'm glad she gets to go back in person.
25th August 2020 25th Aug 20

Josh Sudweeks

@sudweeks
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004. All photos were taken on the day they're posted on, but I'm usually 2 -...
1598% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise