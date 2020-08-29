Previous
200829 by sudweeks
Photo 5837

200829

Elizabeth. I've had this Tamron 80-200 2.8 lens laying around for years, so I figure it was time to take it out clean it up and try to sell it.
29th August 2020

Josh Sudweeks

I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004.
