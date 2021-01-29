Sign up
Photo 5990
210129
My 28mm series E lens. Years ago I polished off the coating on the front and rear elements to make it a better UV lens, but I haven't used it much for UV.
29th January 2021
29th Jan 21
0
0
Josh Sudweeks
ace
@sudweeks
I started my photo-a-day project on September 6th, 2004. All photos were taken on the day they're posted on, but I'm usually 2 -...
5990
photos
10
followers
12
following
1641% complete
5983
5984
5985
5986
5987
5988
5989
5990
